LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Matt Hardy on Elias (Video), WWE 2K18 DLC Update, Roman Reigns Sends a Message
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 10:45:48 AM
- Below is post-RAW video of Matt Hardy talking to Mike Rome about his brawl with Elias. Matt says Elias almost separated his shoulder at Survivor Series but he's still pushing his buttons but now is not the time to push Matt Hardy. Matt says he will reach his breaking point and Elias will see how dangerous and reckless he can be.



- 2K issued the following to us today:

2K today announced the WWE 2K18 “NXT Generation Pack” is now available as downloadable content for PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC, enabling access to playable NXT Superstars Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan and Ruby Riot.

The pack will include:

NXT Generation Pack (PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC)

* Playable NXT Superstars: Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan and Ruby Riot;
* The NXT Generation Pack is available for $9.99.

For complete details on this WWE 2K18 announcement, see the blog post here: https://wwe.2k.com/news/entries#wwe-2k18-nxt-generation-pack-is-live-today

For more information on WWE 2K18 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K18 and #BLN1 or subscribe on YouTube.


- As noted, new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns is teasing that he will be issuing open challenge title shots soon. Reigns tweeted the following message after last night's win:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Matt Hardy on Elias (Video), WWE 2K18 DLC Update, Roman Reigns Sends a Message

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Survivor Series Fallout, Opening Segment, More

  • WWE Reportedly Changes Royal Rumble Plans for Brock Lesnar

  • Roman Reigns Talks WWE IC Title Win (Video), WWE NXT Promo, The Bella Twins Celebrating

  • Roman Reigns a Grand Slam Champion, WWE 205 Live Match Set (Video), Paige on Her Return

  • Matt Hardy on Elias, Samoa Joe Sends Warning After RAW (Video), Kalisto

  • What Happened After RAW, Comments from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Asuka

  • Big Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW In Houston (Photos, Videos)

  • Paige Returns to WWE RAW with Help (Photos, Videos)

  • WWE Teasing Matches for Triple H, This Week's SmackDown, WWE Main Event Matches



    		•