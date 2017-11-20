LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Matt Hardy on Elias, Samoa Joe Sends Warning After RAW (Video), Kalisto
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 11:59:58 PM
- Below is video of Samoa Joe talking to Mike Rome after his win over Finn Balor on this week's WWE RAW from Houston. Joe says he does not feel better after the win because something keeps going around in his head - why do they all choose to live in ignorance, why will they not learn? Joe says it's very simple - he will strike down with righteous vengeance if you trespass on him. He will torture you, beat you and punish you, and when you are at the apex of your pain threshold, he will grant you the mercy of putting you to sleep. Joe says Balor learned that he will always get his comeuppance and anyone else will suffer the same fate.



- No word yet on why Kalisto did not appear on this week's RAW in the cruiserweight segment that saw Mustafa Ali, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa face off with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari, but Kalisto did do media appearances with Bayley on Monday morning. Kalisto lost a title match to Enzo on Sunday's Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show.

- Matt Hardy's feud with Elias continued on RAW as the two brawled around the ring, just one night after Hardy lost to Elias on the Survivor Series pre-show. Matt tweeted the following on Elias after the show:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Roman Reigns a Grand Slam Champion, WWE 205 Live Match Set (Video), Paige on Her Return

  • Matt Hardy on Elias, Samoa Joe Sends Warning After RAW (Video), Kalisto

  • What Happened After RAW, Comments from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Asuka

  • Big Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW In Houston (Photos, Videos)

  • Paige Returns to WWE RAW with Help (Photos, Videos)

  • WWE Teasing Matches for Triple H, This Week's SmackDown, WWE Main Event Matches

  • Braun Strowman Match for Tonight's RAW, Batista Talks Donald Trump (Video), Charlotte Flair

  • Match Set for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), Cathy Kelley Recaps Survivor Series, WWE Stock

  • Tamina Snuka on Facing Off with Nia Jax, Kevin Owens - WWE 365 Clip, WWE Network

  • Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens React to Survivor Series, WWE - Kay Jewelers Ad, WWE Top 10



    		•