Matt Hardy on Biting Heath Slater, WWE Producer Praises Absolution Member, RAW Top 10

For The Band of One with Kids... It's OVAH!!! I have DELETED his ESSENCE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/34sOWOlayx

This is an animal I got in the ring with last night. @MATTHARDYBRAND To be honest I wasn’t ready for all of that. pic.twitter.com/Zi4wiXjNuC

To The Band of One with Kids..



My PRIMAL PASSENGER is viciously ANIMALISTIC. Sinking my teeth into you last Eve was positively DELECTABLE..



I was MANDATED to DELETE your ESSENCE as you opposed me on the Battlefield.. I absorbed it & have METABOLIZED it into POWAH. https://t.co/CRVuQ34oOn