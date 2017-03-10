LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Matt Hardy Talks ROH, If He Has Talked with WWE, The Hardys at WrestleMania (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 10, 2017 - 2:00:41 AM


As seen above, TMZ Sports recently caught up with current ROH Tag Team Champion "Broken" Matt Hardy. For those who missed it, The Hardys recently captured the gold from The Young Bucks and are scheduled to work tonight's ROH 15th anniversary show in Las Vegas.

When asked if there are any talks with WWE about a return, Matt says he is able to go anywhere but he's currently with ROH. He then plugged tonight's pay-per-view. Regarding a potential WrestleMania 33 match, Matt says anything is possible. Matt says he has had talks with every major promoter across the world but they are currently signed to ROH. Hardy added that he has spoken with people from "Meekmahan's show" and that they are keeping their eye on WWE via Vanguard One.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Clip of Triple H Working Out, Brie Bella Cover Shoot Video, WWE Stock Down

  • Matt Hardy Talks ROH, If He Has Talked with WWE, The Hardys at WrestleMania (Video)

  • Jerry Lawler - WrestleMania 33 News, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Reveal Baby Name, Finn Balor

  • Brie Bella Magazine Cover, Kurt Angle Talks Detroit and The Joe, New Trailer with The Rock

  • Big Show Training with Celebrities (Photo), New "My Son Is a WWE Star" Video, WM 33 SuperStore

  • Mojo Rawley Talks About His Style, Rob Gronkowski's WWE Interest, More (Video)

  • Austin - Hart Reenactment at the WWE PC (Video), Billie Kay on Her Status, WWE Network

  • Paul Heyman Warns Kevin Owens to Hype Live Event (Video), The Miz and His Parents, Birthdays

  • Kurt Angle WWE Merchandise, New WWE NXT Debut Vignette, Fans on Women's History Spirit

  • WWE NXT Title Match Update, The Authors of Pain Challenged (Video), Fans on NXT




    		•