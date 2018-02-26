Matt Hardy Responds to Bray Wyatt, The Miz on Seth Rollins' WrestleMania Challenge, More

A huge Happy Birthday to my bro @jamieiovine. Just hit the Big 3-0! Proud of everything you’ve accomplished and even more proud of humble and down to earth you’ve stayed the entire time. You’re a real class act playboy! And Helluva party buddy! Awesome performance by @fergie. Also special shout out to @thestoneyjabroni for still getting #NoChix.

A post shared by Dean Muhtadi (@mojo) on Feb 26, 2018 at 12:17pm PST