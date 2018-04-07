Posted in: WWE Matt Hardy Leads Woken Parade In NOLA (Video), Jeff Jarrett - Vince McMahon Video, Johnny Valiant
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 4:20:48 PM
- WWE posted this video of Matt Hardy leading a "Woken" parade on Bourbon Street in New Orleans:
- For those who missed it, WWE opened last night's 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71 after being struck by a pickup truck in Ross Township, PA. The graphic can be seen below: