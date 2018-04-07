LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Matt Hardy Leads Woken Parade In NOLA (Video), Jeff Jarrett - Vince McMahon Video, Johnny Valiant
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 4:20:48 PM
- WWE posted this video of Matt Hardy leading a "Woken" parade on Bourbon Street in New Orleans:



- For those who missed it, WWE opened last night's 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71 after being struck by a pickup truck in Ross Township, PA. The graphic can be seen below:




- Below are some of the latest WrestleMania 34 Diary videos for 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett:

Jeff Jarrett remembers Owen Hart:



The Jarrett family gets ready for Hall of Fame: WrestleMania Diary



Mr. McMahon gives Jeff Jarrett his Hall of Fame ring: WrestleMania Diary



Jeff Jarrett and Road Dogg reflect on their emotional Hall of Fame moments: WrestleMania Diary




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Video for Tonight, Johnny Gargano - Candice LeRae, NXT Title Match

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE NXT "TAKEOVER: NEW ORLEANS" EVENT

  • Daniel Bryan Wants WWE NXT Star on SmackDown, Stephanie McMahon's Ring Gear, EC3, Ricochet

  • Live WWE NXT Takeover Performance Tonight, Asuka Trains for Match (Video), Daniel Bryan

  • Matt Hardy Leads Woken Parade In NOLA (Video), Jeff Jarrett - Vince McMahon Video, Johnny Valiant

  • EC3 Hypes Tonight's Big Match (Video), Fans on WWE HOF Speeches, Backstage HOF Videos

  • Updated List of Participants for the Andre Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34

  • Tournament Results & Videos from WrestleMania 34 Axxess Day 2

  • WWE Announces Return of the UK Title Tournament

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Event



    		•