- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the wildest locker room brawls:
WWE
Matt Hardy Hypes The Ultimate Deletion, Top 10 Wildest Locker Room Brawls, AJ Lee
By Marc Middleton
Mar 19, 2018 - 2:04:56 PM
- Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee turns 31 years old today.
- Below is new video of Matt Hardy hyping The Ultimate Deletion for tonight's RAW, featuring Matt vs. Bray Wyatt, taped recently at The Hardy Compound in Cameron, NC.
