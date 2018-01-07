





Matt Hardy Briefly Speaks On One Of The Greatest Moments Of His Career

The now, "Woken One" Matt Hardy, made an appearance on ESPN Radio’s Geoff Calkins Show and Hardy discussed his return to the WWE, the huge pop he & Jeff Hardy received at WrestleMania 33 and much more. During the conversation, Matt revealed what he believes is a top 3 moment in his career; when The Hardy Boyz made their return at WrestleMania 33 and won the RAW Tag-Team Championships.Matt Hardy: "It was truly one of the most rewarding moments of my career, no doubt. It's definitely a top three moment, it was really magical."