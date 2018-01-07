Posted in: WWE Matt Hardy Briefly Speaks On One Of The Greatest Moments Of His Career
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 10:40:14 PM
The now, "Woken One" Matt Hardy, made an appearance on ESPN Radio’s Geoff Calkins Show and Hardy discussed his return to the WWE, the huge pop he & Jeff Hardy received at WrestleMania 33 and much more. During the conversation, Matt revealed what he believes is a top 3 moment in his career; when The Hardy Boyz made their return at WrestleMania 33 and won the RAW Tag-Team Championships.
Matt Hardy: "It was truly one of the most rewarding moments of my career, no doubt. It's definitely a top three moment, it was really magical."