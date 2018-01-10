I am thrilled to PROCLAIM that we have ACQUIRED new ALLIES on our side of #TheGreatWar. Ed Nordholm & The Owl of Anthem have revealed themselves as MAJESTIC beings who stand on the side of the LIGHT.



The LIGHT always EMERGES, #WOKENWarriors.



Everything is COPASETIC & WONDERFUL! pic.twitter.com/bL6fN4cjnE — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 10, 2018

It’s a FABULOUS day...yes it is! You fools better get ready for the moon-walkin, trash-talkin, hip-shaking 😝 & BEST tag team in the #WWEMMC. @WWEBigE & I are taking this thing to the BANK! 🤑 — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) January 10, 2018

- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, AL:- Matt Hardy and Anthem's Ed Nordholm have reunited, as seen in the photo below from Hardy's Twitter account. The two appear to be on good terms, which is notable after their recent issues over the "Broken" trademarks that Hardy used in Impact Wrestling. WrestlingINC's Justin LaBar reports that Matt has just reached a deal with Anthem to own all of the core characters that were created in TNA under the "Broken" gimmick.- Carmella is training with The New Day as she and Big E prepare to team up in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge next week. Below is a video of Carmella with Big E and Xavier Woods, and below are comments from Ms. Money In the Bank: