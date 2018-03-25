|
A video has recently surfaced from a WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario Canada that shows "Woken" Matt Hardy telling Bray Wyatt that "his character and persona are about to change".
Video: Matt Hardy Tells Bray Wyatt His Character And Persona Will Change
By Michael Pappas
Mar 25, 2018 - 10:44:58 AM
Down below is the entire video:
