Posted in: WWE
Video: Matt Hardy Tells Bray Wyatt His Character And Persona Will Change
By Michael Pappas
Mar 25, 2018 - 10:44:58 AM
A video has recently surfaced from a WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario Canada that shows "Woken" Matt Hardy telling Bray Wyatt that "his character and persona are about to change".

Down below is the entire video:

