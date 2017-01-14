LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Matches for the WWE UK Title Tournament Kicking Off Today, Participants Comment
By Marc Middleton
Jan 14, 2017 - 2:16:12 PM
The tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion kicks off today in Blackpool, England. The WWE Network broadcast will begin at 3pm EST and we will have news, notes and more later on.

Matches announced for the first round of the tournament are:

Tyler Bate vs. Tucker
Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch
Trent Seven vs. HC Dyer
Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney
James Drake vs. Joseph Conners
Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson
Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

Below are videos with Trent Seven, Roy Johnson and Mark Andrews talking to Charly Caruso about the tournament:







  Matches for the WWE UK Title Tournament Kicking Off Today, Participants Comment

