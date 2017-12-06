LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Matches for Tonight's WWE NXT, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable Video, Nick Bockwinkel
By Marc Middleton
Dec 6, 2017 - 11:17:30 AM
- As noted, Rusev and Aiden English defeated The New Day on last night's WWE SmackDown to earn a spot in the SmackDown Tag Team Title match at WWE Clash of Champions. The match will now be a Fatal 4 Way with The Usos defending against Rusev & English, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and The New Day. Below is video of Gable and Benjamin reacting to the news. Gable admits they may have overreacted when The New Day was added to the match but Benjamin says that gives them the perfect opportunity to beat not one but two of the top teams in WWE. They are then informed that Rusev & English have been added to the match. Gable & Benjamin then knock Rusev & English, and can't understand why they were added to the match. Shelton asks if tag team title shots are passed around like donuts around here.



- Today would have been the 83rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Nick Bockwinkel. The former AWA World Champion passed away in November 2015.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature the following:

* NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega celebrate title win

* Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Trent Seven vs. Killian Dain

* Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Johnny Gargano vs. Kassius Ohno

* No Holds Barred: Ruby Riott vs. Sonya Deville

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Get a Phone Call from Ric Flair (Video), Sheamus

  • YouTube Star Posts Video from RAW, The Rock on His Walk of Fame Star, Kevin Owens

  • Triple H on Still Wrestling, Upcoming Match with Jinder Mahal, Possibly Being Cheered

  • WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Official, James Ellsworth Update, Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles

  • Matches for Tonight's WWE NXT, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable Video, Nick Bockwinkel

  • New Hideo Itami WWE 205 Live Promo, The Bludgeon Brothers Get a Win, Fans on Shane McMahon

  • What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Rusev & Aiden English Celebrate, Hype Bros

  • The Rock to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Later This Month, Full Details

  • Special Referee and Stipulation Added to WWE Clash of Champions Tag Team Match, Updated Card

  • Tag Team Added to WWE Clash of Champions Match, Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, Kalisto



    		•