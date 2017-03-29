LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Matches for Tonight's WWE NXT, Mojo Rawley Talks Andre Battle Royal, Michael Hayes
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 12:23:51 PM
- This Fallout video from last night's WWE SmackDown features Mojo Rawley talking to Dasha Fuentes after the 10-man tag team win. Mojo says it's all about momentum and he finally feels like the wheels are starting to turn for him after all these years. Mojo says he couldn't ask for a better time because his first WrestleMania is on Sunday and he has the chance to do something special in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.



- WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes turns 58 years old today.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT, the go-home episode before "Takeover: Orlando" this weekend:

* Loser Leaves NXT: Kassius Ohno vs. Elias Samson
* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic vs. Mike Marshall and Johnathan Ortagun
* Dash Wilder vs. Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Akam

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Alexa Bliss on Going to WrestleMania as Champion, Why Talking Smack Is Fun, Her Character

  • Matches for Tonight's WWE NXT, Mojo Rawley Talks Andre Battle Royal, Michael Hayes

  • Dean Ambrose - Baron Corbin Talking Smack Segment, AJ Styles - Title Shot Note, Naomi

  • Condolences to Jim Ross on WWE TV, WWE Stars In New Snickers Ad, Fans on 205 Live

  • James Ellsworth on Going to WrestleMania 33, Alexa Bliss on Naomi, Fans on SmackDown

  • New Names for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, More on the WrestleMania Card

  • Kalisto Wins Dark Match, Mauro Ranallo Off SmackDown Again, New Erick Rowan Video

  • WWE UK Title Match at PROGRESS Event This Week, Fans on Universal Title Match, Natalya

  • WWE Hosts Event for Veterans (Photos, Videos), Special Bella Brains, WWE Stock

  • Austin Aries Responds to Pre-show Reactions, WrestleMania on the WWE App, WWE Tour Video




    		•