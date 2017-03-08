LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Matches for Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, SmackDown Superstar on ESPN, The Bella Twins
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2017 - 2:32:11 AM


- As seen above and below, The Bella Twins and crew spent this past weekend in Lake Tahoe for some fun in the snow.



- Mojo Rawley will be Jonathan Coachman's guest on tonight's "Off The Top Rope" segment during ESPN SportsCenter. They will talk WrestleMania 33, the NFL and Mojo's relationship with New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode from the University of Central Florida. It should be noted that these tapings were done out of order and tonight's episode could feature other matches.

* Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay
* Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. HoHo Lun
* Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young
* Loser Leaves NXT: Elias Samson vs. Kassius Ohno
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. TJ Perkins
* The Ealy Twins vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain

