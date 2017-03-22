LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Matches for Tonight's WWE NXT, DDP on Eric Bischoff, Nikki Bella's WrestleMania Sneakers
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 1:53:42 PM
- Nikki Bella shows off her custom WrestleMania 33 sneakers in this backstage video from last night's WWE SmackDown. Nikki will team with boyfriend John Cena to take on The Miz and Maryse at the biggest show of the year on April 2nd.



- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Loser Leaves NXT: Elias Samson vs. Kassius Ohno
* Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Oney Lorcan
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka vs. a local competitor
* SAnitY vs. Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose

- As noted, Eric Bischoff will be the one to induct Diamond Dallas Page into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando. Page tweeted the following on Eazy E inducting him:




