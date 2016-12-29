|
As noted, the first WWE NXT episode of 2017 will feature matches from the December 8th NXT live event in Melbourne, Australia.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Matches for Next Wednesday's WWE NXT Australia Special
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2016 - 1:32:38 PM
WWE has confirmed the following matches to air on the two-hour special:
* Elias Samson & Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger & Murphy
* Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan
* TM-61 vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa
* Steel Cage Match: Samoa Joe vs. NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
Matches for Next Wednesday's WWE NXT Australia Special
