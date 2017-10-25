LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Matches and Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE SmackDown In Norfolk
By Marc Middleton
Oct 25, 2017 - 12:09:23 AM
The following has been announced for next week's WWE SmackDown episode from Norfolk, Virginia:

* 2 of 3 Falls: Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler, winner earns a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens, winner earns a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

* AJ Styles vs. Samir Singh

* Stranger Things-inspired edition of The Fashion Files with Breezango

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Matches and Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE SmackDown In Norfolk

  • Shawn Michaels Set for Segment at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" with Top NXT Star

  • Who Will Captain the Men's Team for SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series?

  • New SmackDown Team Confirmed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card

  • RAW Roster Note for Tonight's SmackDown, Alicia Fox on Being Team Captain, AJ Styles

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Post-TLC Episode?

  • Triple H Video from Sunday's Ring Return, Kairi Sane as a Zombie (Photo), WWE Stock

  • Spoilers for Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Milwaukee

  • WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Cathy Kelley on SmackDown (Video), RAW Top 10

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Seth Rollins on Teaming with Kurt Angle, The Usos



    		•