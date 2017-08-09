LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Matches Announced for WWE's Return to Japan, SmackDown Top 10, Charlotte & Becky Lynch
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 4:18:42 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Toronto:



- The following matches have been announced for the September 16th WWE live event in Osaka, Japan:

* Last Man Standing: Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers

* Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles

* Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Aiden English vs. Tian Bing

* Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Lana, Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Carmella with James Ellsworth

* Appearances by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and others

- Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair posted this "Tea Time" video after Flair's win over Lana on last night's SmackDown in Toronto:




    		•