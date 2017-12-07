LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Matches Added to Monday's WWE RAW, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss Cover Up In Abu Dhabi (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 7, 2017 - 3:30:58 PM
- As seen below in the new video from Cathy Kelley, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced the following matches for Monday's RAW - RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and Dean Ambrose vs. Samoa Joe. Kane vs. Braun Strowman and Rich Swann vs. Drew Gulak in a #1 contenders match was previously announced for Monday's RAW.



- As noted, Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss made history today with the first women's match in the United Arab Emirates. The match in Abu Dhabi saw Bliss retain over Banks. As seen below in this tweet from Triple H and the photos from Instagram, the two Superstars were forced to cover their entire bodies due to Islamic law:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Matches Added to Monday's WWE RAW, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss Cover Up In Abu Dhabi (Photos)

  • Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss on Making History, Drew McIntyre Update (Video), Walk The Aisle

  • The Undisputed Era on What's Next (Video), Eva Marie Video, Next Week's Total Divas

  • Updates on WWE Running Special Shows for WWE 205 Live, Hideo Itami

  • First WWE "Superstar Impersonation Battle" Episode, WWE Stars Visit Hospital, Fastlane Tickets

  • Speculation and More on a Possible WWE Ring Return for Daniel Bryan

  • Dean Ambrose's Birthday, Rusev on Having Kids with Lana, Chef Brie Bella Video

  • Update on The Revival Returning to WWE RAW, Lana Pranks Natalya (Video), The Rock

  • New Teaser for Mystery WWE NXT Superstar, Pete Dunne To Defend, Sonya Deville - Christy St. Cloud

  • The Velveteen Dream Injured?, WWE NXT Stars Qualify, Sonya Deville vs. Ruby Riott, Next Week



    		•