Matches Added to Monday's WWE RAW, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss Cover Up In Abu Dhabi (Photos)

- As seen below in the new video from Cathy Kelley, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced the following matches for Monday's RAW - RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and Dean Ambrose vs. Samoa Joe. Kane vs. Braun Strowman and Rich Swann vs. Drew Gulak in a #1 contenders match was previously announced for Monday's RAW.- As noted, Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss made history today with the first women's match in the United Arab Emirates. The match in Abu Dhabi saw Bliss retain over Banks. As seen below in this tweet from Triple H and the photos from Instagram, the two Superstars were forced to cover their entire bodies due to Islamic law: