Match with Shark Cage Above the Ring and More Announced for WWE SummerSlam

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced Big Cass vs. Big Show for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Posted in:
WWE
By Marc Middleton
Aug 7, 2017 - 10:45:42 PM
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor has also been announced for SummerSlam.
Below is the updated card for the August 20th pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley's replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
