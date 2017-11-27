LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Match with Paige Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 3:56:35 PM
Paige will wrestle her first match in more than a year on tonight's WWE RAW as she teams with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to take on Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of RAW, which will likely feature Jason Jordan vs. new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns with the title on the line.

Mike Rome announces the six-woman match in this new video:




