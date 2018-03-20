LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Match for Next week's WWE RAW, Matt Hardy on The Ultimate Deletion, Cowboys at RAW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2018 - 9:01:19 AM
- Kane vs. John Cena is now official for next week's WWE RAW in Cleveland after Kane returned to TV on this week's show in Dallas and chokeslammed Cena. Cena had been ranting on The Undertaker not giving him an answer on his WrestleMania 34 challenge when Kane came to the ring and interrupted. Cena asked if Kane had been sent to give him an answer but Kane responded with a chokeskam. Below is video from that segment:



- WWE noted during RAW that players from the NFL's Dallas Cowboys were in attendance but the only player to be shown with a graphic was offensive tackle La'el Collins and he was not named, as seen in the tweet below. OT Tyron Smith was also in attendance with Collins.




- As noted, Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt in The Ultimate Deletion, which closed this week's RAW as the main event. Matt then declared that The Great War is over as the show went off the air. He tweeted the following after the win:




