Posted in: WWE
Match for Next Week's WWE SmackDown, WWE Fastlane Theme, Celebrities on SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2018 - 10:34:40 AM
- Carmella vs. Becky Lynch will take place on next week's WWE SmackDown episode. The match was made after this backstage segment with Carmella, Natalya and Becky that aired on YouTube after the show.



- "Lean" by Sur is the official theme song for the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

- Actor Josh Duhamel and YouTube star Lilly Singh were in attendance for this week's SmackDown in Los Angeles. Duhamel participated in a backstage segment with The New Day and Breezango while Singh was shown sitting at ringside. Duhamel, along with actor Mark Wahlberg, were the two stars named along with Roman Reigns by jailed steroids dealer Richard Rodriguez as being customers of his. Below is video from Duhamel's segment and a ringside shot of Singh:






