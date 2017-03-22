LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Match for Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Props for The Miz and Maryse, Triple H on WrestleMania
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 2:51:36 AM
- The Miz and Maryse received a ton of praise from fans on social media last night for their "Total Bellas" parody that poked fun of John Cena and The Bella Twins. As noted, Miz and Maryse will face Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 in less than two weeks. Below is video of the first parody that aired on last night's SmackDown:




- Luke Harper vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt in a non-title match will take place on next week's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of SmackDown.

- As noted, Triple H has invited Seth Rollins to next week's RAW to sign a "Hold Harmless Agreement" for their fight at WrestleMania 33. Triple H tweeted the following last night to hype his WrestleMania return:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • JR's Wife Involved In Serious Accident, WWE Bad Blood Returning, DDP Talks Paige Hacker

  • Match for Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Props for The Miz and Maryse, Triple H on WrestleMania

  • WWE NXT, 205 Live, UK, PROGRESS and ICW Matches Announced for WrestleMania Axxess

  • WWE RAW Viewership Down with Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman In the Main Event

  • Private Paige Leaks Discussed During Backstage Meeting at Monday's WWE RAW

  • Brock Lesnar Post-RAW Note, Comments Disabled on RAW Video, Tough Talkers - Seth Rollins

  • Update for the WWE Emoji App, Finn Balor Calls Gallows & Anderson (Video), RAW Top 10

  • WWE Superstar Visits The Pentagon (Photo), New "Bella Brains" Episode, WWE Stock

  • New "Our Home" Episode, WWE RAW Social Media Score, "Hero In All Of Us" Video Package

  • Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 33, Updated Card




    		•