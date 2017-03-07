LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Match for Next Week's WWE RAW, Rick Rude WWE HOF Video Package, Shinsuke Nakamura
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 12:14:37 AM
- Below is the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame video package for "Ravishing" Rick Rude. As noted, he will be inducted by fellow Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.



- Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro has been announced for next week's WWE RAW from Detroit. The winners will go on to face RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at WrestleMania 33.

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode will feature Shinsuke Nakamura's first TV match since losing the NXT Title to Bobby Roode at "Takeover: San Antonio" in January. He will wrestle TJ Perkins. Below is a promo for the return:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

