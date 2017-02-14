|
- As noted, TJ Perkins vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match has been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live. Below is a promo for that match:
|
Match for Next Week's WWE RAW, Dolph Ziggler - Valentine's Day Note, 205 Live
- Braun Strowman vs. Big Show has been announced for next week's WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
- Dolph Ziggler will be taking over the Facebook page of WWE partner Cricket Wireless later today to dish out Valentine's Day advice to fans. Ziggler tweeted the following on the live event:
