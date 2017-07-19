LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Match for Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Possible Battleground Match, Aiden English Sings
By Marc Middleton
Jul 19, 2017 - 8:43:41 AM
- As noted, Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English has been announced for Sunday's WWE Battleground Kickoff pre-show. Below is video of English singing a song to Dillinger as they prepare to face each other in their second pre-show match:



- Rich Swann and a partner vs. TJP and a partner has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode from Richmond, VA. No word yet on who Swann and TJP will pick for their partners but we will keep you updated.

- It looks like Breezango will have a match at the pay-per-view on Sunday as last night's "Fashion X Files" segment ended with a Battleground warning from a mystery team for Fandango and Tyler Breeze. Below is video from that segment:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

