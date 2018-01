Match for Next Week's SmackDown (Video), Bobby Roode on His Big Win, WWE 205 Live Note

I had a goal in mind tonight: win and advance.

Now I have a new goal, defend this #USTitle and make #SDLive...



....



....#GLORIOUS — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) January 17, 2018

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is the latest episode of Breezango's Fashion Files, which airs exclusively online now. This week's episode sets up a match for next Tuesday's SmackDown between Rusev & Aiden English and The Ascension.- There was no pre-show dark match before last night's WWE SmackDown in Laredo, TX as WWE 205 Live matches were taped due to the Mixed Match Challenge premiere taking place after SmackDown ended. This is likely the schedule they will use until the tournament is over.- New WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode tweeted the following after his big win on last night's SmackDown. As noted, Roode defeated Mojo Rawley in the semi-finals and then defeated Jinder Mahal in the finals, which was the main event of the show, to win the vacant title. Roode wrote: