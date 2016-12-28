LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Match for Next Week's SmackDown, Possible Injury Last Night, WWE Attendance News
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2016 - 1:19:46 AM
- The first WWE SmackDown of 2017 will feature The Miz defending his WWE Intercontinental Title against Dean Ambrose. Next Tuesday's show takes place from Jacksonville, FL.

- Mauro Ranallo announced 13,145 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago for last night's WWE SmackDown, the final episode of 2016. WWE announced 12,708 fans for Monday's RAW in the same arena.

- It sounds like Heath Slater may have suffered an injury during the Four Corners Elimination Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on last night's show, which saw American Alpha capture the belts. Slater, who was pinned to eliminate his team, tweeted the following after the match:




