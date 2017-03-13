LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Match and Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE RAW In Brooklyn
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2017 - 11:16:34 PM
Next week's WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will feature Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in the main event. The match was made after Braun blindsided Reigns on tonight's RAW in Detroit.

RAW next week will also feature WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho hosting a special edition of The Highlight Reel. As seen below, Jericho says his guest will be the "real" Kevin Owens. Jericho vs. Owens will take place at WrestleMania 33 and this segment will further that feud.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Another Triple Threat Announced for WrestleMania 33, Updated Card

  • Match and Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE RAW In Brooklyn

  • Jack Swagger Officially Released from WWE

  • Another Big Match Confirmed for WrestleMania 33

  • 2017 Warrior Award Recipient for the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Announced

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Road to WrestleMania Continues, #1 Contenders Match, More

  • WWE Office Releases, Promo for New WWE NXT Guide, Video of WWE Stars In Germany

  • Finn Balor and Triple H Return to Action at WWE Live Event (Photos, Videos)

  • Chris Jericho - Fozzy Update for Post-WrestleMania, Fans on Big Show vs. Athletes, The Bellas

  • John Cena Announced to Co-Star In Major Comedy Sequel




    		•