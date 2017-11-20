LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Match Set for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), Cathy Kelley Recaps Survivor Series, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 4:28:07 PM
- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2017 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in this new video:



- WWE stock was up 0.18% today, closing at $27.59 per share. Today's high was $27.71 and the low was $27.26.

- Below is video of Samoa Joe addressing tonight's RAW match against Finn Balor. Joe vents to Mike Rome about what happened during the Survivor Series main event with John Cena and says Balor is a glory hog who tried to take the moment from him. Joe says Balor is a selfish punk and tonight he will treat Balor like what he is.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Match Set for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), Cathy Kelley Recaps Survivor Series, WWE Stock

  • Tamina Snuka on Facing Off with Nia Jax, Kevin Owens - WWE 365 Clip, WWE Network

  • Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens React to Survivor Series, WWE - Kay Jewelers Ad, WWE Top 10

  • AJ Styles on Losing to Brock Lesnar, WWE Clash of Champions Promo, The Shield

  • WWE Tribute to the Troops Update, WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Highlights, Roman Reigns

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Fallout from Survivor Series, The Shield, Asuka, More

  • Asuka and Others React to Match, Braun Strowman Warning (Video), Next WWE NXT Takeover

  • Paul Heyman Gives Big Praise to AJ Styles After WWE Survivor Series (Video)

  • Daniel Bryan - The Miz Video, The Usos Say They Are The Best, Natalya on Charlotte

  • Braun Strowman on Attacking Triple H, Alexa Bliss Video, Baron Corbin and The Miz



    		•