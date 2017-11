Match Set for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), Cathy Kelley Recaps Survivor Series, WWE Stock

EXCLUSIVE: "He's a selfish PUNK! And tonight, I treat him like what he is." - @SamoaJoe has a harsh message for @FinnBalor! #RAW pic.twitter.com/vxNgxwxHck — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2017 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in this new video:- WWE stock was up 0.18% today, closing at $27.59 per share. Today's high was $27.71 and the low was $27.26.- Below is video of Samoa Joe addressing tonight's RAW match against Finn Balor. Joe vents to Mike Rome about what happened during the Survivor Series main event with John Cena and says Balor is a glory hog who tried to take the moment from him. Joe says Balor is a selfish punk and tonight he will treat Balor like what he is.