WWE has confirmed that Neville vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa will take place on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show on Sunday in Brooklyn. No word yet on other matches for the pre-show but The Hardys vs. The Revival was scheduled before Scott Dawson suffered an injury.
Match Confirmed for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show
By Marc Middleton
Aug 16, 2017 - 2:12:14 PM
Below is the updated SummerSlam card for Sunday:
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Akira Tozawa
