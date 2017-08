Match Confirmed for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

WWE has confirmed that Neville vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa will take place on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show on Sunday in Brooklyn. No word yet on other matches for the pre-show but The Hardys vs. The Revival was scheduled before Scott Dawson suffered an injury.Below is the updated SummerSlam card for Sunday:Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock LesnarShinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder MahalNatalya vs. NaomiSasha Banks vs. Alexa BlissKevin Owens vs. AJ StylesSpecial Referee: Shane McMahonThe Usos vs. The New DayDean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and SheamusBig Cass vs. Big ShowEnzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray WyattRusev vs. Randy OrtonJohn Cena vs. Baron CorbinNeville vs. Akira TozawaFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here