Posted in: WWE
Match Being Added to WWE NXT Takeover Tonight?, Charlotte - Nikki Bella, More from the HOF
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 11:25:31 AM
- Below is video of Nikki Bella and Charlotte Flair talking to Peter Rosenberg about a potential match between the two while at Radio Row in Orlando on Friday morning. Nikki talks about how Brie Bella wanted to see SmackDown Women's Champion Nikki vs. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte at WrestleMania 33.



- There are rumors of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Aliyah and Liv Morgan being added to tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event. For those who missed it, we have the full card for tonight's show at this link.

- Below are more videos from after last night's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony with Eric LeGrand, Tony Chimel, Natalya and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix:








Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

