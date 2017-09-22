|
Apollo Crews vs. Elias has been announced for Sunday's WWE No Mercy Kickoff pre-show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
|
Match Announced for Sunday's WWE No Mercy Kickoff Pre-show
By Marc Middleton
Sep 22, 2017
Below is the updated card for Sunday:
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Jason Jordan vs. The Miz
Fatal 5 Way for the RAW Women's Title
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Neville
Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Kickoff Pre-show
Elias vs. Apollo Crews
