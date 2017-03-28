Posted in: WWE Match Added to WWE SmackDown, Bill Goldberg Thanks WWE Fans, "Table For 3" Filming
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 7:26:10 PM
- Carmella vs. Becky Lynch has been added to tonight's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown.
- Maryse revealed on Instagram that she will be filming a "Table For Three" episode during WrestleMania 33 Week with Eve Torres Gracie and Kelly Kelly. Expect a lot of WWE Network content to be filmed this week in Orlando.
- WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg posted the following to Instagram today, thanking the WWE fans for his current run. As we've noted, it's believed Sunday's WrestleMania 33 match against Brock Lesnar will be Goldberg's last pay-per-view match for some time. He wrote:
Call it luck.... hard work......or fate. Still trying to grasp the moment from last night. Thank you to all the fans who've welcomed me back during this run. Truly an honor to have my family along for the ride this time! #humbled #grateful #priceless #familyfirst The biggest #thankyou goes out to my wonderful wife who's put up with me during this time. Also quite important is that none of this would've happened without the @wwe giving me the opportunity. #thankuall #teamgoldberg BTW , if you think I'm throwing in the towel you know nothing about me. Expect all hell to break loose at #wrestlemania no matter what I'm going out on my sword! If I got 1 or 50 left I'm bringing the heat!!!! #bankonit