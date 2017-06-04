|
|
|
|
Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews has been announced for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show. Remember to join us at 7pm EST for live coverage.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Match Added to Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jun 4, 2017 - 1:14:48 PM
Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women's Title
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
The title can change hands on a disqualification.
Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Austin Aries vs. Neville
Steel Cage Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar
Kickoff Pre-show
Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews
