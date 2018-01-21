|
- Below is a quick clip of Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin going at it during last night's WWE live event in Florence, South Carolina. Nakamura won that match with the Kinshasa.
Maryse's Birthday, Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Clip, WWE - Pocket.Watch BTS
By Marc Middleton
Jan 21, 2018
- Maryse turns 35 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Ivan Putski turns 77. Also, today would have been the 93rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Skaaland and the 83rd birthday of former WWE President (on TV) Jack Tunney.
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from the recent Pocket.Watch videos with WWE Superstars and the EvanTubeHD YouTube channel:
