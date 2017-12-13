LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Maryse Shares Baby Bump Photo, Shane McMahon - Daniel Bryan Exchange, Charlotte Flair
By Marc Middleton
Dec 14, 2017 - 5:31:33 PM
- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair posing with her RAW Women's Title, her Divas Title and her WWE NXT Women's Title for a new plaque that WWE Shop is selling:



- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following today as they prepare to be the special referees for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. If Owens & Sami lose, they will be fired from all of WWE. The blue brand bosses wrote:







- Maryse is celebrating 6 months of her first pregnancy today. She posted the following baby bump photo:

6 months pregnant 🤰🏼❤️❤️❤️ #itsagirl #itbaby

A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on




