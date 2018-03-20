Mark Henry WWE HOF Video Package, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss on Their Match, Sting's Birthday

I made you something and I’m gonna take it all away from you. You think you can take the #Raw Women’s Championship from me? Ha! Rude. #GoddessAboveAll

They’ll tell you...

Not to try.

Not to dream.

Not to be yourself.



That you’re not enough... And you’ll teach them...

That you work harder.

Can do better.

To be YOU is the best thing you can be. I’m going to @WrestleMania.

And winning. #NotLikeMost #TheIrresistibleForce pic.twitter.com/mvm2vM1kMC