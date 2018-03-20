|
|
|
|
- Below is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Mark Henry:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Mark Henry WWE HOF Video Package, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss on Their Match, Sting's Birthday
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2018 - 9:09:02 AM
- WWE Hall of Famer Sting turns 59 years old today while former WWE talent KC James turns 36, former TNA star Homicide turns 39 and former WCW star Scott "Sick Boy" Vick turns 43.
- As noted, Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is now official for WrestleMania 34. The former best friends tweeted the following after the match was announced:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More
|
|
WWE Announces Daniel Bryan Has Been Cleared To Return
The Ultimate Deletion Notes, The Rock Buys Car for His Father, Ronda Rousey - Kurt Angle
Braun Strowman Thanks Mark Henry, Seth Rollins Wants Finn Balor Rematch (Video), Dusty Classic
Big Cass Updates from RAW, Full Ronda Rousey - Dana Brooke Dark Segment Video, Sasha Banks
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC and 205 Live - Daniel Bryan's Return, Tournament Continues, More
Mark Henry WWE HOF Video Package, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss on Their Match, Sting's Birthday
Match for Next week's WWE RAW, Matt Hardy on The Ultimate Deletion, Cowboys at RAW
Andre the Giant Battle Royal Update, This Week's RAW Attendance, Daniel Bryan's Return
Videos: Ronda Rousey and Others Appear for Dark Segments While The Ultimate Deletion Airs
The Ultimate Deletion Airs as RAW Main Event, Jeff Hardy Returns (Photos, Videos)