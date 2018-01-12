





Mark Henry Officially Retires As A In-Ring Competitor

By Michael Pappas Jan 12, 2018 - 5:59:27 PM



We will cherish all the great memories that Mark Henry has given us throughout the years and wish him well in his new role. Former World Champion Mark Henry is officially retiring after wrestling in WWE for over 20 years. Dave Meltzer reported on The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mark has confirmed retirement as a in ring competitor. However, it is also reported that he will still work with WWE as a producer backstage.Mark has hinted at the fact that he would be retiring soon during an episode of Table for 3 on the WWE Network. Yes this is a real retirement unlike June 2013 when he attacked then WWE champion John Cena after a Oscar worthy retirement speech.We will cherish all the great memories that Mark Henry has given us throughout the years and wish him well in his new role.