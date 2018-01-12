|
|
|
|
Former World Champion Mark Henry is officially retiring after wrestling in WWE for over 20 years. Dave Meltzer reported on The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mark has confirmed retirement as a in ring competitor. However, it is also reported that he will still work with WWE as a producer backstage.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Mark Henry Officially Retires As A In-Ring Competitor
By Michael Pappas
Jan 12, 2018 - 5:59:27 PM
Mark has hinted at the fact that he would be retiring soon during an episode of Table for 3 on the WWE Network. Yes this is a real retirement unlike June 2013 when he attacked then WWE champion John Cena after a Oscar worthy retirement speech.
We will cherish all the great memories that Mark Henry has given us throughout the years and wish him well in his new role.
|
|
