Mark Henry Discusses His Role In Neville's Ascent

Mark Henry was on MVP's podcast recently and one of the topics was WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville. Apparently, Henry was a driving force behind helping Vince McMahon see Neville's potential.
"We talked about storylines and how to make him a killer and all of this stuff," Henry told MVP. "It worked. They used to treat Neville like Mighty Mouse and I told Vince, I said, ‘Hey, Neville is somebody I just believe in. … He’s a legitimate tough guy. He’s 5-6 or whatever it is but if you had to put him against a bunch of dudes you got in your locker room right now, I think Neville would kick their ass.’ I told Neville, ‘You have to believe it. If you don’t believe it, it’s not going to happen.' I told him, ‘You need to be me.’ That [guy] is killing it. I love Neville’s [stuff] right now."
According to The World's Strongest Man, Neville came up to him crying after his title defense on the WrestleMania 33 Kick-Off Show and thanked him.
Henry is currently transitioning to a backstage role with WWE.
(Doc's Notes - Well, if Henry is partially responsible for Neville's transformation into one of the MVPs of WWE in 2017, then by all means let's get that guy in Vince McMahon's ear more often)