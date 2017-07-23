

WWE Posted in:

Mark Henry Discusses His Role In Neville's Ascent

By

Jul 23, 2017 - 10:59:51 AM



By The Doc Jul 23, 2017 - 10:59:51 AM Follow @TheDocLOP



Mark Henry was on MVP's podcast recently and one of the topics was WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville. Apparently, Henry was a driving force behind helping Vince McMahon see Neville's potential.



"We talked about storylines and how to make him a killer and all of this stuff," Henry told MVP. "It worked. They used to treat Neville like Mighty Mouse and I told Vince, I said, ‘Hey, Neville is somebody I just believe in. … He’s a legitimate tough guy. He’s 5-6 or whatever it is but if you had to put him against a bunch of dudes you got in your locker room right now, I think Neville would kick their ass.’ I told Neville, ‘You have to believe it. If you don’t believe it, it’s not going to happen.' I told him, ‘You need to be me.’ That [guy] is killing it. I love Neville’s [stuff] right now."



According to The World's Strongest Man, Neville came up to him crying after his title defense on the WrestleMania 33 Kick-Off Show and thanked him.



Henry is currently transitioning to a backstage role with WWE.





(Doc's Notes - Well, if Henry is partially responsible for Neville's transformation into one of the MVPs of WWE in 2017, then by all means let's get that guy in Vince McMahon's ear more often)



Show Doc's Notes