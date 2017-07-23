LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Mark Henry Discusses His Role In Neville's Ascent
By The Doc
Jul 23, 2017 - 10:59:51 AM


Mark Henry was on MVP's podcast recently and one of the topics was WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville. Apparently, Henry was a driving force behind helping Vince McMahon see Neville's potential.

"We talked about storylines and how to make him a killer and all of this stuff," Henry told MVP. "It worked. They used to treat Neville like Mighty Mouse and I told Vince, I said, ‘Hey, Neville is somebody I just believe in. … He’s a legitimate tough guy. He’s 5-6 or whatever it is but if you had to put him against a bunch of dudes you got in your locker room right now, I think Neville would kick their ass.’ I told Neville, ‘You have to believe it. If you don’t believe it, it’s not going to happen.' I told him, ‘You need to be me.’ That [guy] is killing it. I love Neville’s [stuff] right now."

According to The World's Strongest Man, Neville came up to him crying after his title defense on the WrestleMania 33 Kick-Off Show and thanked him.

Henry is currently transitioning to a backstage role with WWE.

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View

  • Mark Henry Discusses His Role In Neville's Ascent

  • Is Ronda Rousey Set To Become More Involved In WWE?

  • Former WWE Writer Shares Reactions of Undertaker and Big Show to the Punjabi Prison

  • Paige Possibly Facing Battery Charges and Another Suspension Over Orlando Airport Incident

  • Former ROH Star to WWE?, WWE NXT Superstars to Work a Rematch (Video), AJ Styles

  • WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Themes (Video), TV Tapings News, Kurt Angle DVD Intro

  • Promo for New WWE NXT Tag Team, Drew McIntyre Earns Title Shot, Next Week's NXT

  • Mustafa Ali on His 2 of 3 Falls Win, Fans on Punjabi Prison, Sasha Banks Video

  • WWE Launches New Girls Product Line, Stephanie McMahon Comments




    		•