Man Falls Ill, Passes Away at WWE Live Event In Maine on Saturday Night
By Marc Middleton
Mar 26, 2017 - 4:05:37 AM
Our correspondent at Saturday's WWE live event in Portland, Maine sent word that a man fell out at his seat and hit the floor after having a heart-related incident as the second match of the night was about to begin.
Paramedics were called over and they moved the man to another location to administer CPR, which went on for about 20 minutes. He was then taken away on a stretcher.
Our correspondent noted that the man was rushed to Maine Medical Center and pronounced dead.
