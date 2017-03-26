LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Man Falls Ill, Passes Away at WWE Live Event In Maine on Saturday Night
By Marc Middleton
Mar 26, 2017 - 4:05:37 AM
Our correspondent at Saturday's WWE live event in Portland, Maine sent word that a man fell out at his seat and hit the floor after having a heart-related incident as the second match of the night was about to begin.

Paramedics were called over and they moved the man to another location to administer CPR, which went on for about 20 minutes. He was then taken away on a stretcher.

Our correspondent noted that the man was rushed to Maine Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Below are tweets from another fan in attendance:



















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  • Man Falls Ill, Passes Away at WWE Live Event In Maine on Saturday Night

  • Randy Orton Talks 2017 WWE Hall of Fame, His Current Longterm Storyline with Bray Wyatt

  • Triple H Trains for WWE Live Event (Video), Dana Brooke Works as Babyface, Eva Marie Video Blog

  • The Undertaker on Monday's RAW?, WWE on the Current RAW General Manager Storyline

  • Video from Nikki Bella Photo Shoot, Asuka with the Main Roster, Team 3D's New Academy

  • Eva Marie on Celebrating Sobriety, WWE NXT - WWE Network Note, Xavier Woods - Power Rangers

  • Sami Zayn Says His WrestleMania Came Last Night, Noelle Foley on YouTube, Bring It To The Table

  • Names Revealed for the Legacy Wing of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class

  • Finn Balor Back In Action This Weekend (Photo), Fans on Mr. WrestleMania, Gallows and Anderson

  • Update on Kane Running for Office In Tennessee, Ruby Riot on Her WWE NXT Debut (Video)




    		•