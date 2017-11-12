Major WWE Superstar Issues Challenge to Jinder Mahal for the WWE India Tour

|
Late last night on Twitter, Triple H posted a challenge to Jinder Mahal to wrestle at the December 9th, 2017 show in India and HHH was calling it the "Biggest Match in India's history".
By Tito Jackson
Nov 12, 2017 - 9:33:51 AM
We're still early, as we don't know if Jinder Mahal will somehow regain the WWE Title by then (or hell, if Triple H gets the title) or if the match itself is enough a draw for India's WWE fans.
