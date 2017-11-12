





Major WWE Superstar Issues Challenge to Jinder Mahal for the WWE India Tour

Nov 12, 2017



By Tito Jackson Nov 12, 2017 - 9:33:51 AM Triple H posted a challenge to Jinder Mahal to wrestle at the December 9th, 2017 show in India and HHH was calling it the "Biggest Match in India's history".



We're still early, as we don't know if Jinder Mahal will somehow regain the WWE Title by then (or hell, if Triple H gets the title) or if the match itself is enough a draw for India's WWE fans.



.@WWEIndia...@JinderMahal...I only have one question for you... pic.twitter.com/LhNmfmES8J — Triple H (@TripleH) November 12, 2017

