LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Major Spoiler from Tonight's WWE SmackDown Tapings (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 7, 2017 - 4:19:48 PM
AJ Styles just defeated Jinder Mahal to become the new WWE Champion at the SmackDown tapings in Manchester, England.

The match will air on tonight's USA Network broadcast and we will have full coverage of the title change then.

Styles will now face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Below is a photo of the new WWE Champion:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • How Was Viewership for This Week's Taped WWE RAW from England?

  • *SPOILERS* WWE 205 Live Tapings for Tonight 11/7/17

  • Spoiler: WWE Confirms Historic SmackDown Moment

  • Major Spoiler from Tonight's WWE SmackDown Tapings (Photos)

  • Enzo Amore to Debut Segment Tonight, Triple H on International Expansion, RAW Top 10

  • WWE RAW Social Media Score, John Cena Posts "Ferdinand" Clip, Tonight's SmackDown

  • WWE Star Talks Conspiracy Theories, WWE 205 Live Note, Rusev on Survivor Series

  • Ric Flair on Tonight's ESPN Premiere (Video), Custom WWE Title for Manchester Arena, Fans on RAW

  • Jinder Mahal on AJ Styles & Brock Lesnar, Enzo Amore on His RAW Loss (Video), Tony Schiavone

  • Pete Dunne on Beating Enzo Amore (Video), What Happened After RAW, Asuka Reacts



    		•