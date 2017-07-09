LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Major City Rejected In Bids To Host WWE Summerslam and WrestleMania
By The Doc
Jul 9, 2017 - 8:03:17 AM


According to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, the city of Boston attempted to get a future WrestleMania for Gillette Stadium (home of the New England Patriots) and a future Summerslam for Fenway Park (home of the Boston Red Sox), but both bids were turned down.

Interestingly, Barrasso also mentioned that an NXT Takeover special was possible for Fenway.

Barrasso's comments were gathered from a podcast hosted by Boston sports media personality, Danny Picard.

