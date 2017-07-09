

Major City Rejected In Bids To Host WWE Summerslam and WrestleMania

Jul 9, 2017



By The Doc Jul 9, 2017



According to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, the city of Boston attempted to get a future WrestleMania for Gillette Stadium (home of the New England Patriots) and a future Summerslam for Fenway Park (home of the Boston Red Sox), but both bids were turned down.



Interestingly, Barrasso also mentioned that an NXT Takeover special was possible for Fenway.



Barrasso's comments were gathered from a podcast hosted by Boston sports media personality, Danny Picard.





(Doc's Notes - It will be interesting to see if WWE runs a WrestleMania in an open-air stadium outside of New York. There is a precedent set from 2013, but cold weather cities are at an obvious disadvantage. Summerslam seems more likely given the timing; and baseball stadiums, which major wrestling promotions frequented in the past for big events, are an underutilized resource in modern times)



