Posted in: WWE
Main Event for WWE Clash of Champions Now Official (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 9:22:19 PM
Jinder Mahal confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackDown that he will get his rematch from WWE Champion AJ Styles at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Clash of Champions takes place on December 17th from the TD Garden in Boston.

Below are photos and video from tonight's segment, which ended with AJ taking out The Singh Brothers after they sneak attacked him:













