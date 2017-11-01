Main Event Participants and New Singles Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"

|
WWE NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed on tonight's NXT episode that the two-ring main event of the "Takeover: WarGames" event will feature The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY's Killian Dain with NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe.
|
By Marc Middleton
Nov 1, 2017 - 10:10:35 PM
Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream was also confirmed for Takeover on tonight's show.
Below is the updated announced card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas during WWE Survivor Series weekend:
WarGames
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) & Roderick Strong vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain)
NXT Title Match
Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Drew McIntyre
Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women's Title
Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross
Ab Contest
Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano
The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black
|
|
