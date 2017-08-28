|
- The first few hours Mae Young Classic appear to be released tomorrow - Monday, 8/28/17 at 9am EST on the WWE Network. The all-female wrestling tournament, featuring various talents from around the world, will be released in sections just like the Cruiserweight Classic.
Weekend RAW Houseshow Results (Cena vs. Joe, Strowman vs. Reigns), Mae Young Classic, Chris Jericho Book, Enzo Amore
By Tito Jackson
Aug 28, 2017 - 1:20:42 AM
- At the RAW houseshows this weekend, John Cena was defeating Samoa Joe in their singles matches while Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns were each resulting in DQ finishes. While it's likely that the Reigns/Strowman match results were protecting both wrestlers, Cena defeating Joe could project what may be happening on RAW soon or even No Mercy.
- Enzo Amore was claiming to have spent $10,000 to get front row tickets for last night's Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match. While it can be easily said "who cares what he does on his personal time", fact is that WWE had both brands touring for houseshows this weekend. As seen by other stories recently, Enzo Amore has had some backstage heat and that may not bode well if he requested time off from work to attend a boxing match. Then again, WWE might want his presence on camera and may have given the OK to attend.
- Chris Jericho's next book called No is a Four Letter Word comes out Tuesday, 8/29/17, and he'll have various book signings in the New York, Florida, and California areas for the next few weeks.
