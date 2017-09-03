





Mae Young Classic - WWE Network Update, Carmella and Big Cass Relationship Update, Renee Young

Sep 3, 2017 - 11:22:31 PM



By Tito Jackson Sep 3, 2017 - 11:22:31 PM WWE Network's May Young Classic will be made available tomorrow. If you recall, the first batch of Mae Young Classic matches available at 9am (no word on the time). The 4 episodes will include the second round, quarterfinal, and the semifinal matches. This will all lead to the September 12th LIVE final on the WWE Network following Smackdown.



- WWE Smackdown women's wrestler Carmella tweeted today that she and her real life boyfriend, Big Cass, purchased a home today. One could assume that the WWE was OK with her posting this on her official Twitter page especially since both wrestlers are on different brands, both were heels, and both worked together in NXT and never had an on-screen break-up. Hopefully, as WWE management has been upset at past real life event reveals (Lana and Rusev engagement announcement on TMZ).



- WWE Media personality Renee Young answered a fan's question regarding John Bradshaw Layfield's announcing table spot opening on WWE Smackdown. She said that she appreciates the support but wanted to remind everyone that "I was never very good at commentary for NXT".



In the midst of all this craziness.. @BigCassWWE & I bought a house!! #weregrownupsnow 🙊🏡💕 pic.twitter.com/C2goaA5evp — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) September 3, 2017





While I truly appreciate all of the support on this,I would just like to remind everyone that I was never very good at commentary for NXT 😳😂 https://t.co/aQpysHDx6o — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) September 3, 2017

