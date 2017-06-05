LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Madusa - WWE Performance Center Video, WWE NXT DVD Update, New NXT Theme Song Note
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 12:01:59 PM
- Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) recently working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The former Women's Champion talks about how Triple H asked her about coaching a few years ago as she was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She also talks about The Mae Young Classic and says the tournament is long overdue.




- The title of the second WWE NXT DVD to be released has been changed from "NXT: From Secret to Success" to "NXT: From Secret to Sensation," according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set will also be released as a Blu-ray and is expected to feature a documentary with extras. "From Secret to Sensation" is scheduled to be released in December.

- "Resistance" by Powerflo is the new NXT theme song being used. Below are comments from Triple H and the band:







